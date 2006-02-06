HealthCare Staffing Network Announces Recruiting Team Expansion

Aurora, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/6/2006 -- HealthCare Staffing Network, a leading travel nurse employment agency, today announced the expansion of their industry-leading nurse recruiting staff. HealthCare Staffing Network is growing strong and is proud to announce these new changes! First of all, HSN have added the expertise of three new members of their recruiting staff.



Jen Sprague comes from Las Vegas, Nevada, and brings seven years’ experience in the healthcare staffing field, working with nurses and therapists; she has her BA in Sociology.



Alma Meeker was the Recruiting Manager for a national focus group facility and has managed research projects for major brands as well as been a web designer, editor, and communications consultant for educational and non-profit organizations; she enjoys travel and has her BS and BA in Technical/Interpersonal Communication and Biology.



Tim Scott joins HSN from New Orleans but has lived in Colorado for 12 years and brings over ten years’ experience in the healthcare industry. He began his career in adolescent psych at SE Louisiana State Hospital, went back to school for nursing and worked in the ER before becoming a healthcare recruiter in 1999.



HSN has also promoted Mark Holloway to the position of Director of Operations and Geoff Chatham to Director of Recruitment. In addition, Janet Fikany, Senior Recruiter just celebrated her one-year anniversary with the company.



