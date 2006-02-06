World Trade Magazine References Encompix’s Expert Chuck Stewart

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/6/2006 -- “Engineer-to-Order Manufacturers Find Little Global Competition” is an important feature in World Trade Magazine. The 70,000 plus senior executives and managers reading the publication have purchasing influence over their supply chain. Global competitiveness is central to the publication’s message. According to Chuck Stewart, Executive Vice-President with Cincinnati-based ETO ERP leader, Encompix, in World Trade magazine, “There is a perception that lean is only applicable for repetitive manufacturers and not engineer-to-order [ETO] manufacturers that make unique, complex products. Part of the problem is that many lean success stories focus on inventory reduction. This is of no interest to an ETO company that makes many “one-off” purchases and does not hold finished goods inventory.”



Some of the best opportunities for improvement in the ETO environment are in business processes and office systems, not merely the plant floor. Eliminating non-value-added activities in engineering, estimating, customer quotations, purchasing, shop floor reporting, and accounting functionality offers opportunities for dramatic improvement.



The term engineer-to-order (ETO) denotes a style of manufacturing rather than a specific industry segment. Other synonymous terms are “project-based” or “custom” manufacturers. ETO companies typically have distinct characteristics about the way they conduct business that differentiate them from discrete or repetitive manufacturers.”



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. Today, Stewart holds the position of Executive Vice President, responsible for sales and marketing. The company name, Encompix, reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



