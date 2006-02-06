Magicweb, Inc. to begin TV broadcasting via the Internet

Massapequa, New York -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/6/2006 -- Magicweb, Inc. (OTC:MGWB) a New York-based firm that has the unique position as the owner and inventor of BOIP (broadcasting over Internet protocol) the pioneer of IPTV, is headed up by Herbert Becker, the man who brought iCraveTV.biz to the net and along with it free television for the world.



In 1997, iCraveTV was able to prove that TV via the Internet was a viable means of entertainment, unfortunately US broadcasters did not agree. Today, the environment has changed, as IPTV has become the catch phrase for 2006.



Becker, CEO of Magicweb, Inc. (a company with offices in Montreal and NY) would like to make TV available for those who want to watch it on a cell phone, a PDA, computer or a television set.



“We are in the process of setting up studios and intend to begin broadcasting just as soon as we can”, says Becker. Magicweb is a Silver Sponsor of the 2006 IPTV World Forum in London, England.



Safe Harbor



Except for historical matters contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect Magicweb, Inc. and its subsidiary businesses and prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ are: Magicweb, Inc.\'s operating history; competition; low barriers to entry; reliance on strategic relationships; rapid technological changes; inability to complete transactions on favorable terms; and those risks discussed in the Company\'s filings with PinkSheets.



Visit http://www.magicweb.com for more information.



Contact:

Kevin McDonnell

Magicweb, Inc. PR

kevinM@magicweb.com

Tel: 514 807 5245

