CBS News Features Universal Guardian Cobra StunLight(TM) in Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Non-Lethal Pilot Program

Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (OTC: UGHO) (BULLETIN BOARD: UGHO) , an emerging global leader in non- lethal protection products, integrated transportation and global supply chain security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, today announced that the CBS 2 News featured Universal Guardian's Cobra StunLight™ on its evening news on Wednesday, February 1, 2005.



The Cobra StunLight™ news story may be seen on the CBS website through the following link:



http://www.cbs2.com/video/?id=13625@kcbs.dayport.com



"I believe that the CBS news story clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of the Cobra StunLight™ in hands of law enforcement and highlights the demand for safe and effective alternatives to products currently on the market," stated Michael Skellern, Universal Guardian CEO.



The Cobra StunLight™ is designed to replace the standard police flashlight with a rugged, high intensity LED flashlight that provides escalating non-lethal use-of-force options. The Cobra StunLight™ instantly and continuously illuminates a suspect and launches a red laser-aimed stream of OC (pepper) that can debilitate one or more suspects at distances of up to 21 feet or more.



About the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department



Los Angeles County Sheriff, Leroy D. Baca, commands the largest sheriff's department in the world, with nearly 16,000 personnel that have responsibility for an area of 467 square miles, protecting and serving a population of nearly 4 million people.



About Shield Defense International



Shield Defense International (SDI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., designs and produces non-lethal products and systems, including the Cobra StunLight™ and the Riot Defender™ that provide law enforcement, military, professional security and consumers with multiple offensive and defensive use-of-force options to address appropriate threat conditions in today's growing global security and terrorist environments. www.ShieldDefense.com



About Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.



Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiary companies Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems, and services designed to mitigate terrorist and security threats worldwide. Universal Guardian Global Security Group comprises everything from strategic and tactical security services, business risk solutions, integrated and interoperable security systems, to non-lethal defense products. Universal Guardian companies features a wide variety of security applications for transportation and global supply chain security and visibility, maritime security and critical infrastructure protection for government and multi-national businesses on every continent. www.UniversalGuardian.com



Safe Harbor Statement:



