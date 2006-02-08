Clients with Technical Support Issues Appreciate Video Conferencing.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/8/2006 -- Consumer studies have found that customers trust a company whose technical support team is reliable. Further, they'll continue to use a product or service long term and, more importantly, they'll also make word-of-mouth recommendations. So jazzing up customer support isn't just a nice thing to do - it's good business.



One way to provide better technical assistance is by using EnergizeTV's LIVE!™ group video conferencing system. Customers with video-capable desktop PCs are reassured at the sight of a technical support person analyzing a problem and walking through the recovery process. The LIVE!™ system gives Tech Support Teams the ability to show demos and make presentations - visually demonstrating what must be done to solve customer problems; this builds rapport.



Technical Support teams have traditionally been unable to benefit from group video conferencing due to the high cost. Some web conferencing firms charge $4500 for a 1-hour, 150 person video conference, but EnergizeTV's Flash-based technology allows it to offer a similar system, on a 24/7 basis, for a $720 annual fee.



Don't let customers use a static, automated (and frustrating) online system. Give Tech Support more pizzazz - let the team meet customer needs and answer questions more efficiently with less cost:



· Communicate in real-time via a video conference.

· Illustrate and analyze problems using the whiteboard feature.



The LIVE!™ Suite includes a “Video Recorder” (10 hour archive of streaming video) and two video conference rooms: a 50-person “Meeting Room” and a 150-person “Presentation Room” for interactive slide presentations (www.energizetv.info).



Don't waste time with trial-and-error troubleshooting based on vague descriptions of user problems. LIVE!™ expedites the problem solving process:



· More people, less time, greater accuracy.

· Significantly briefer support appointments.

· Quicker problem identification and resolution.

· Fewer complaints and complications.

· Reduces call volume growth.

· Less chance of technical errors.

· Record sessions to track histories.

· Make team decisions in real-time.

· Demonstrate solutions.



Lee Matthews, president of EnergizeTV, stated: "You can't beat a video conference for conveying information. If your technical support team is struggling, our LIVE!™ system provides an additional tool to manage, troubleshoot and solve customer issues quickly and effectively. Good technical support keeps your clients happy and a happy customer is a repeat customer…”



About EnergizeTV (http://www.energizetv.com)



EnergizeTV, founded in 2005, provides web-based group video conference systems and streaming video to entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations who wish to efficiently introduce and support their products or services to the global community.



For more information contact:



Lee Matthews

President, EnergizeTV

http://www.energizeTV.com

(888) 841-2254



