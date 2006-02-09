Tradepoint.ca Gets Toronto Commuters Cuba-Bound this Winter with New Taxi Technology!

Toronto, ON, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/9/2006 -- Cars, furniture, real estate and jobs are just the start. Now, Canadian classifieds site Tradepoint.ca is offering Toronto taxi commuters the chance to get-away to Cuba this winter for free!



Tradepoint.ca has signed on board with digital advertising agencies Synnergy Group Inc. and RT7, and will be involved with Toronto\'s first interactive taxi advertising display system in an innovative original marketing project. Beginning in February 2006, Toronto taxis will play host to interactive advertising media. Up to 1500 taxis will be equipped with 8” interactive LCD units that will provide advertisers with a complete multi-level marketing platform that has the ability to showcase 30-60 second interactive audio/visual creative, weather updates, business listings, etc. The network will reach 10,000 passengers each day (280,000 monthly), primarily serving an audience of 25-49 years of age, who are either working or visiting within the Toronto Area.



Bo Pelech, CEO of Tradepoint.ca comments on this innovative marketing launch. “We are a leading edge interactive online classified site and directory. We are excited about introducing rich media features and functionality, and value added services for our customers and merchant members. Traditional broadcast media doesn\'t cut it; we have an obsession with direct communications that are measurable and trackable from our marketing efforts. We are pleased to be working with Synnergy Group Inc. and RT7 on this innovative new campaign, and expect great success from our efforts.”



Tradepoint.ca will showcase a 60 second ad promoting their newest SMS contest which consists of a grand prize all-inclusive trip for two to Varadero, Cuba. Entrants can enter their ballot by cell phone text messaging, or logging on to www.tradepoint.ca/cuba and posting a classified ad. Entrants get extra chances to win for every classified ad they post on the site until February 28, 2006.



