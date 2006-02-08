4 Wheel Online Announces New Jeep Section

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/8/2006 -- 4 Wheel Online, one the Internet’s leading retailers of off-road automotive supplies and accessories, is pleased to announce a new Jeep-specific section on its website. Due to countless requests by Jeep lovers everywhere, 4 Wheel Online decided to create a portal dedicated entirely to parts and accessories for Jeep vehicles, including Wrangler, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Liberty and Commander.



No longer will customers be forced to visit website after website, clicking from page to page in a frenzy to find the correct product for their specific year, make or model Jeep. Instead, they can visit the new 4 Wheel Online Jeep section, click on the specific product they are searching for, and find everything available for their Jeep vehicles.



The new section was created specifically for Jeep off-roaders, and features new product lines for Jeep suspensions and lift kits, hard tops and soft tops, fender flares and winch bumper setups. The new products include Warn winch, Bestop jeep tops, Bushwacker cut out fender flares and OR-FAB roll cages and accessories.



And to celebrate this exciting new addition, 4 Wheel Online is currently offering a limited Jeep tire buy-three-get-one free special, allowing all Jeep lovers an inexpensive way to equip their Jeeps with four new on- or off-road tires right in time for the spring rock crawling season.



