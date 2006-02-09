Synapse Communications Pvt. Ltd. Attains Gold Certified Partner Status

Synapse India Further Distinguishes Itself by Earning a Microsoft Competency In Custom Development Solutions



Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/9/2006 -- Synapse Communications Pvt. Ltd., I.T. Outsourcing @ Peace of Mind, today announced it has attained Gold Certified status in the Microsoft Partner Program with a competency in Business Intelligence Solutions and Custom Development Solutions, recognizing Synapse Communications’s expertise and total impact in the technology marketplace. As a Gold Certified partner, Synapse Communications has demonstrated expertise with Microsoft technologies and proven ability to meet customers’ needs. Microsoft Gold Certified Partners receive a rich set of benefits, including access, training and support, giving them a competitive advantage in the marketplace.



Synapse Communications is a provides Offshore outsourced IT development and services across the globe. Providing e-business solutions to the enterprise customers as well as product realisation services to the Internet infrastructure customers. Synapse Communications provides a full range of services including Architecting, development, Managing applications and solutions. These solutions are provided across a wide spectrum of technologies ranging from eCommerce to wireless.



“We are extremely pleased to have attained Gold Certified status in the Microsoft Partner Program. This allows us to clearly promote our expertise and relationship with Microsoft to our customers,” said Harish Gopinath, Manager, MS Technologies. “The benefits provided through our Gold Certified status will allow us to continue to enhance the offerings that we provide for customers.”



“Customers are looking for partner companies that can bridge the gap between their business demands and technology capabilities. They need to trust in someone that can act as an expert adviser for their long-term strategic technology plans. Microsoft Gold Certified Partners, which have certified expertise and direct training and support from Microsoft, can build a positive customer experience with our technologies,” said Allison Watson, vice president of the Worldwide Partner Sales and Marketing Group at Microsoft Corp. “Today, Microsoft recognizes Synapse Communications Pvt. Ltd. as a new Microsoft Gold Certified Partner for demonstrating its expertise in providing customer satisfaction with Microsoft products and technology.”



As one of the requirements for attaining Gold Certified Status, Synapse Communications had to declare a Microsoft Competency. Microsoft Competencies are designed to help differentiate a partner’s capabilities with specific Microsoft technologies to customers looking for a particular type of solution. Each competency has a unique set of requirements and benefits, formulated to accurately represent the specific skills and services that partners bring to the technology industry.



The Microsoft Custom Development Solutions Competency is designed for Microsoft Certified and Gold Certified Partners with proven proficiency in implementing and deploying server-based portals for driving Internet commerce and business applications using Microsoft tools and software. Delivering the high levels of reliability and availability required of business-to-customer Web sites requires not only great technology but also the competency to plan, deploy, support and migrate those solutions. Microsoft Gold Certified Partners enrolled in this competency have demonstrated knowledge of, and experience with, the deployment of Internet-based solutions and infrastructure using Microsoft tools and software.



"Partners play a critical role in delivering solutions to our customers that complement their applications and services,” said Ted Kummert, corporate vice president of the Business Process and Integration Division at Microsoft. “The value of Solutions Competencies is that they allow Microsoft to deliver resources and training to partners, enabling them to better meet the needs of their customers.”



The Microsoft Partner Program was launched in December 2003 and represents Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to the success of partners worldwide. The program offers a single, integrated partnering framework that recognizes partner expertise, rewards the total impact that partners have in the technology marketplace, and delivers more value to help partners’ businesses be successful.



