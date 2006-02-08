Ultimate Objects of Desire - Ostrich Egg Lamps Now Online

Forest Row, East Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/8/2006 -- The ostrich egg is one of nature’s treats. The largest egg in the world, it invites you to take a closer look and gently run a finger over its lightly textured surface – which, if you do, is a real pleasure.



The ostrich egg can be made even more of a pleasure – by turning it into a lamp. Perched on top of a base which mirrors the same natural shape, the ostrich egg becomes the “eglamp” – a source of ambient light to provide a unique atmosphere to any room and a subtly intriguing design to engage the eye. These lamps are the work of Sussex-based Nik Meergans, former student of the Medway College of Design.



The “eglamp” is a contrast in complementary materials. The egg is entirely natural, while the chunky base (this lamp doesn’t move far) is made of jesmonite, a man-made polymer plaster composite virtually indistinguishable in look and feel from stone.



The result is an example of fun and stylish contemporary design aimed at satisfying both the visual and tactile senses – it is gently pleasing to look at and a sheer pleasure to touch as you switch it on. With its bulbs lit, each “eglamp” throws a unique pattern of light through the hundreds of holes hand-drilled in the egg’s shell.



The “eglamp” is highly practical and built to last. The “grade A” ostrich eggs are naturally covered in enamel which makes them tough while the smooth, hand-sanded jesmonite base is sturdy enough to ensure that the “eglamp” will not topple over. The light comes from twelve 12 volt LED’s which are rated to last 100,000 hours (or 12 years if you left them on continuously) and uses less than one watt of electricity. All wiring is sealed and only very high quality switchgear is used.



The “eglamp” stands approximately 30 cm high, so will fit easily on shelves, window ledges or tables. It weighs in at a robust 2.5 kilos. The “eglamp” works well either singly or in pairs and is also perfect as a night-light for particularly style-conscious young children.



The “eglamps” which cost £170 plus postage and packing can be purchased online at http://www.eglamp.biz



A multi-disciplinary designer, Nik Meergans has a passion for experimenting with different materials, old and new, natural and man-made, to find unusual and pleasing complimentary contrasts. Nik trained in ceramics at Medway College of Design where he specialised in salt-glazing (a technique which gives a similar texture and pattern to that found on an ostrich egg). He has worked in designing and making bas-relief tiles and mosaics before moving on to other materials including wood, resins and pewter and exploring the possibilities of computer-modeling. Nik’s workshop is situated in a converted chicken shed on an organic farm in the heart of the Sussex countryside. In this working environment, he is surrounded by both natural beauty and the charms of ageing, sometimes discarded, agricultural machinery that is somehow a feature of any working farm. It is a combination and contrast he finds constantly stimulating.



