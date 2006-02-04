E-Backups Adds Six New VAR’s to its Wholesale Data Recovery Solution

e-Backups (http://www.e-backups.net) a wholesale provider of branded HIPAA compliant, remote back-up services and managed storage, was selected by six VAR’s to be the remote back solution of choice to present as a value added service to their clients. PCI Dental (http://www.pcidental.com), My Online Nerd (http://www.datanerdz.com), PC Workshop (http://www.epix.net), Prometheus Inc (http://www.prometheusinc.net), Scholl Consulting (http://schollconsulting.net) and Elan Development (http://www.elandevelopment.com) have each had the solution customized and branded to their specifications.



“We are very excited to have been selected by these leading entrepreneurs whose network consulting, network services, network security, business continuity and Internet Service Provider practices have great reputations with their clients” Said e-Backups Dave Gambino. “Consultants, Solution Providers and Service Providers, continue to see new revenue streams from our solution marked by strong client demand for remote back-up solutions.” Gambino furthered.



e-Backups enables VARs to offer their customers an easy way to backup their data off-site without the need to individually purchase software, hardware and hosting services. With Template Marketing Materials, and professional ad quality marketing slicks, CD design templates, e-Backups enables the VAR to put their logo on a complete library of White Papers, Direct Mail Pieces, and Data Sheets. A Partner Portal allows VAR’s to manage their customers, view logs, access usage reports and troubleshoot on behalf of their users. The complete solution is hosted in a carrier class facility, built a best of class platform with tech support available around the clock.



About e-Backups:

e-Backups is a wholly owned subsidiary of River City Internet Group (http://www.rcig.net) and is a leading provider of off-site data protection for a variety of industries, including financial services, legal, health care, banking, state and local government, and manufacturing. Our complete solution - data center, hardware, software and experienced support staff - enables corporate IT staff, LAN administrators and software development firms to smoothly implement an off-site data protection service to their users. e-Backups combines hardware, software, experienced staff and a Class A data center for a true turnkey solution that securely protects your critical data off-site. Supporting more than 5,000 customers with IP based services, the e-Backups staff enables organizations to easily adopt new backup technology that meets their existing disaster planning requirements.



