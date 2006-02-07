Deadline Approaches for Checkered Flag Challenge Fantasy Auto Racing Game

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/7/2006 -- CDM Fantasy Sports (http://www.cdmsports.com) today announced the launch of their fantasy auto racing game – 2006 Checkered Flag Challenge (http://checkeredflag.cdmsports.com). This will be the 5th year that CDM is offering the game.



The Checkered Flag Challenge features a $10,000 cash grand prize and over $50,000 in total cash prizes. Each team owner picks a team of 8 NASCAR drivers using a $10 million salary cap. At the end of the game, all teams are ranked by their drivers’ points to determine the cash prize winners.



“We are excited to be offering our flagship fantasy auto racing game for the 5th year,” said CDM Fantasy Sports’ President Carol D. Matthews. “We are also excited to be offering our new CDM Sports Club (http://club.cdmsports.com/) this year which increases the league prizes by 50% for all Club members,” Matthews furthered.



CDM Fantasy Sports offers a total of 3 different auto racing games for all skill levels and budgets. You can see all of CDM Fantasy Sports’ auto racing games at http://www.cdmsports.com/racing.



About CDM Fantasy Sports



CDM Fantasy Sports (http://www.cdmsports.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is one of the leading providers of fantasy sports products and services in North America. CDM has operated games since 1992 for some of the most respected names in the national sports media, including USA TODAY, Sports Weekly, The Hockey News, The Golf Channel and The Sporting News, for major Internet entities such as MSNBC, Snap and The Lottery Channel, as well as under the CDM brand. The company currently offers baseball, football, basketball, hockey, golf and auto racing games that can be played via a variety of methods, including phone, mail, email, fax and the Internet. CDM also owns and operates the fantasy news site The Roto Times (http://www.rototimes.com) and the TQ Stats League Manager site (http://www.tqstats.com).



