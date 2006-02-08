Jumpions, Inc. Opens New Manufacturing Facilities in Montebello California

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/8/2006 -- Jumpions, Inc. (http://www.jumpions.com), a manufacturer of moonwalks, bounce houses, slides and any other inflatable games moves its operations to a new location.



Jumpions is best known for its manufacturing and client customization program. Each customer has a freedom to modify any of the products, within American Society for Testing and Materials standards, to meet their individual needs.



The company’s new 2006 catalog includes 3-in-1, 4-in-1 and 5-in-1 combos, bounces houses of many styles and themes, dry and wet slides, obstacle courses, water, sports and interactive games. Jumpions differs from its competition by quality, design and customer support. Due to new trends in the industry and public demands, the company is always working on new product designs and improving its existing product line.



“A manufacturer plays a major role on party rental company’s success,” states Vaughn Martin, VP of Sales and Marketing for Jumpions, Inc. “The wrong manufacturer can make you loose money by just doing less than three things incorrect, but the right one can quadruple your business.”



“It’s easy just to sell a product and send the client away, like most manufacturers do,” continues Mr. Martin. “First of all, we are not only a manufacturer, we are more than that. Jumpions is a full service company for party rental companies that specialize in inflatable products. We help our clients with their manufacturing needs, repair problems, marketing questions, sales leads, and much more. We make sure, when a client has our manufactured product, that they make the most out of them.”



For more information, visit http://www.jumpions.com or call 323-832-9848.



About Jumpions, Inc.

Jumpions, Inc. specializes in backyard inflatable products for parties. Its philosophy is to provide a great product at a reasonable price. The company’s catalog includes bouncers, slides, inflatable games, water games, obstacle courses and sports. What makes Jumpions different is its unique way of operating and relationships with its clients. The company not only makes inflatable products for its clients but also helps them to market and promote their business. Jumpions catalog is available at http://www.jumpions.com or can be obtained by calling 888-953-1333 or 323-832-9848.



