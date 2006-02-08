Unbeatable Value UK-based Broadband Package Company www.broadbandhomebiz.co.uk Launches

East Grinstead, West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/8/2006 -- www.broadbandhomebiz.co.uk, a new company that offers unbeatable broadband deals with great savings on land line calls has opened in East Grinstead, West Sussex.



The package which starts at only £14.99 a month includes: 6 free e-mail addresses which can be accessed from any phone, mobile or WAP phone; 5 free sub-accounts each with their own e-mail address, 100MB web space and 1 calendar; free anti-spam service; free anti-virus service; a messenger service that allows a quick and fun way to meet new friends and chat online; 10 free text messages a day from a PC to any mobile phone; a range of voice-activated information services such as share prices, weather, horoscopes and the news.



“I wanted to make the internet more accessible generally and noticed that some people were paying well over the odds for their broadband connection or missing out, entirely on the basis of cost. The package makes going online affordable for anyone and is in alignment with the Government’s stated policy to create a knowledge-based economy where the vast majority of UK households are using broadband to access the Internet,” stated Tony Hollom of www.broadbandhomebiz.co.uk.



It is easy to register, free to connect, and a free modem is included in the deal. Those interested simply need to visit www.broadbandhomebiz.co.uk and select the service they require.



www.broadbandhomebiz.co.uk is an online business offering possibly the best value broadband and land line phone call packages to the UK market.



For more information, contact:



Tony Hollom

www.broadbandhomebiz.co.uk

24 Morton Road

East Grinstead

West Sussex

RH19 4AG



01342 324755

tonyhollom@tiscali.co.uk

http://www.broadbandhomebiz.co.uk

