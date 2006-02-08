Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Purchase and Removal of Used Equipment.

South Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/8/2006 -- Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., (website: http://www.dallascontracting.com) a specialized contractor providing demolition services, onsite concrete aggregate crushing, equipment salvage and scrap metal recycling to various industries, recently completed the purchase and removal of a used Sonic Fellow Ultra Sonic 5 Bath Cleaner.



A client in Central New Jersey was moving their operations and no longer needed their used Sonic Fellow Ultra Sonic 5 Bath Cleaner. They contacted Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting) to possibly purchase and remove the used equipment. After review of the condition of the equipment and possible resale, Dallas Contracting decided to purchase the equipment. The actual sale and removal of the equipment was done by Environmental Aggregates and Surplus Equipment, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Dallas Contracting.



The Sonic Fellow Ultra Sonic 5 Bath Cleaner is now being sold as used equipment on Dallas’s website http://www.dallascontracting.com



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Environmental Remediation, Rigging, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



Dallas Contracting Co. Inc. also sells used and surplus equipment and inventory on their website at http://www.dallascontracting.com



Contact:



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

1260 New Market Avenue

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

P: (908) 668-0600

F: (908) 668-0601



Contact: Damon Kozul, PE, CHMM

Email: dkozul@dallascontracting.com

Website http://www.dallascontracting.com

