MedScend’s solution is the first to fully integrate the entire Medicare Part-D drug formulary for the Long Term Care industry.

Randolph, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/8/2006 -- MedScend, Inc., a leading provider of point-of-care clinical software solutions for the Long Term Care industry today announced its compliance with Medicare Part D and integration of all PDP drug formularies.



MedScend’s solution suite includes MedCenter, a web-based offering, as well as MediPalm a complementary wireless handheld solution. The solution suite allows Long Term Care facilities to fully automate their drug and ancillary ordering process at the point-of-care thereby bringing about safety, cost savings, compliance and overall efficiency.



MedScend clients are testifying to the solutions effectiveness and efficiency. According to the associate medical director at the Sephardic Nursing Home in Brooklyn, Dr. Miller, who has been using the solution for over a year, “the software is extremely easy and intuitive to use. The addition of the Medicare Part-D formularies has further saved our physician and nursing staff considerable amounts of time and will save the nursing home a lot of money.”



Speaking on the new release of the software, MedScend’s President, Pervez Siddiqui, RPh, stated that, “By being the first and only software solutions provider that has fully integrated the 334 PDP drug formularies into our point-of-care solution we have once again demonstrated our clear leadership and technological superiority in the Long Term Care industry.”



Using the MedScend solution provides direct return on investment (ROI) both for Long Term Care facilities as well as pharmacies. These benefits include, amongst others:



- Patient safety through real-time drug/allergy interaction alerts and drug administration

- Cost savings through point-of-care drug formulary management

- Operational efficiencies through automated transmission of orders, and improved work flow for physicians and nursing staff

- Compliance adherence through detailed audit tracking and monitoring

- Overall improved quality of patient care and health outcomes



