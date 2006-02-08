February is Heart Awareness Month and Halliday Getting Fit At Home, Personal Chef and Online Fitness Training Can Help You Have a Healthier Heart.

Hudson, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/8/2006 -- Being over weight places you at risk for having high cholesterol, elevated triglycerides and high blood pressure, this all can lead to heart disease. Obesity can also lead to glucose intolerance which is the precursor for type II Diabetes.



We all have been told over and over that the key to weight loss is Good Nutrition and Exercise; there really is no other substitute. So, why then are we still having an epidemic? One reason may be the confusion about what is considered good nutrition? There are so many mixed messages. A good place to start would be to eat 5 to 6 small well balanced meals a day without all the additives and preservatives, and to get 30 to 60 minutes of exercise 5 to 6 days a week, but who has time?



Most Americans are too busy to take the time to cook whole foods that are not processed and/or loaded with added chemical preservatives, salt, sugar, and saturated fat (animal fat found in meat and abundant in red meat and whole milk dairy products), or even worse trans fats (hydrogenated vegetable fat found in hard margarines, vegetable shortenings, prepared baked goods and used in many restaurants to fry foods in). Instead they head to their grocers freezer and grab a frozen meal that is loaded with everything they need to avoid or they head out to a fast food restaurant which is just as bad.



So if you do not have the time to cook, how can you make sure that you and your family are eating healthy? The answer is Halliday Getting Fit At Home. Halliday Getting Fit At Home is a Personal Chef and Online Fitness Training Service. The owner Angela Halliday is a Certified Personal Fitness Trainer and Personal Chef. She will come into your home and have an in depth discussion concerning your food preferences, concerns, any allergies, special diets or restrictions. From there, she will create along with you a Personal Menu Portfolio to ensure that only the foods you love are served. Making sure that she uses only the freshest ingredients available, on your cook date Chef Angela shops for your groceries, she then arrives at your home with fresh groceries and all the necessary cooking equipment. Meals are then prepared, packaged, labeled and stored along with heating instructions. You can now enjoy home cooked meals at your convenience.



Not only can Angela help you with your nutritional needs, but she can also help you with your exercise routine, by designing you a personalized fitness program that you can access online and do from the comfort of your own home. Your program will be sent to you via email and will include Video which can be viewed using Windows Media Player. The video will show you proper form and the email will also include pictures and instructions, which you can print out. You also have the option of logging into your account that she will set up for you and access your plan along with access to an online fitness magazine containing the latest tips in health, fitness, and nutrition.



Angela Halliday obtained her certification as a Personal Trainer through NESTA (National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association) and to better understand the relationship of Exercise and Nutrition she is currently working towards her degree in Sports Nutrition through Huntington College of Health Sciences formally known as the American Academy of Nutrition, College of Nutrition.



