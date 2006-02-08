Justin Diana named Datacraft Solutions’ Chief Technology Officer

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/8/2006 -- Key responsibilities for Chief Technology Officer of Datacraft Solutions, Justin Diana includes company infrastructure and technology, support, operations, information security, facilities and system implementation and product development.



As a co-founder of Datacraft Solutions, Justin Diana was formerly VP of Customer Services. According to CEO Matthew Marotta, “Not only has Justin demonstrated and maintained an increasingly important role in the technical success of Datacraft, but he also been indispensable in presenting and explaining our technology and productized integration methodology to our clients and prospective clients.”



Formerly with Eli Lilly, Cisco Systems and Lucent Technologies, Justin Diana specializes in IT Infrastructure and support. Justin is also a skilled programmer and developer, proficient in many different languages and platforms. His vast array of expertise has made Justin indispensable in many areas of the company’s life, activity and rapidly growing success. He has sole responsibility for setting up and maintaining Datacraft’s servers and network, as well as the critical role he plays in the development of our Signum and Curator applications. Justin has been able to persuade and carry the judgment of the executive level technical management of multi billion dollar corporations, in gaining their confidence that Datacraft can handle the challenges and responsibilities inherent in the critical role we are asking our clients to entrust to us. Justin’s strong core competency to understand and visualize how our technology interfaces with a diversity of manufacturing processes, manifests itself powerfully in conjunction with his exceptional ability to lead, motivate, work and communicate with the Datacraft team, Datacraft’s client base and prospective clients. These strengths have enabled Justin to go out on site, representing Datacraft in critical situations and map Signum’s value and functionality.



Datacraft Solutions has a vast client base including Pacific Scientific, Outokumpu, and Follett Ice. The Intelligent Supply Chain solution is growing exponentially. Matthew Marotta founded Datacraft Solutions, an application service provider that develops powerful software applications to automate complex business processes. Datacraft Solutions specializes in providing their clients with the tools they need to rapidly replace outdated manual systems with technology that speeds process flow and improves accuracy. Datacraft’s premier product, Signum has been developed around the Kanban concept of replenishment, and provides an invaluable tool for manufacturing companies to monitor process flow, lower administrative transaction costs, and improve decision-making ability.



