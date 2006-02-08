VISIBILITY.net Provides Adaptable Shop Floor Control

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/8/2006 -- According to Stephen Carson, Executive Vice-President of Visibility Corporation, “Shop Floor Control supports the operational side of production providing shop floor work center and routing definition, operation scheduling and production activity reporting. Comprehensive information is available regarding shop capacity, order status, work center performance versus plan and actual operation costs. Multiple scheduling methods are available and can be applied to selected work orders. Reducing lead times to speed up the design-to-finished product process is critical for engineer-to-order, project-based and to-order manufacturers.”



The VISIBILITY manufacturing solution puts all the information needed to manufacture highly engineered products. Key elements include the ability to pass design information quickly to the production floor, track job progress and collect actual cost and project status information.



Labor recording and tracking can be done in a number of ways. Labor Distribution supports timesheet reporting for both hourly and salaried employees allowing for managerial review before posting. Visibility provides Web-based remote time entry. Real-time reporting is provided by Time and Attendance using event transaction reporting models. Both modules can support time reported to work orders or directly to project tasks and are enabled for bar code data collection entry.



Work in Process supports the material side of production letting you identify the assemblies to be built, channel material to the shop floor and return finished assemblies to their next logical destination. Planners can allocate materials, adjust component lists and identify shortages. Work orders can be linked into vertical hierarchies supporting receipts directly to higher assemblies, sales orders and accumulated job cost information.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility\'s Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



