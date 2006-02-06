Bizgrader.com Expands to Boston

Providence, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/9/2006 -- BizGrader.com, the premier online customer feedback company based in Providence, RI is pleased to announce their expansion to the Boston, and Eastern Massachusetts market.



Over the last year, BizGrader.com has built a successful business in providing business owners and their managers with state-of-the-art customer feedback system solutions. Piccadilly Pub recently went into agreement with Bizgrader.com to build and manage their feedback systems. The fourteen unit Massachusetts based restaurant chain, implemented the BizGrader.com system at the end of January, with overwhelming results.



Along with many noteworthy clients, such as aforementioned Piccadilly Pub, the BizGrader.com system is used with success by Wrights Farm, in Harrisville, RI, Munroe Dairy, the premier fresh delivery service, Roto-Rooter Plumbers, McFadden’s restaurant and Saloon and Trinity Brewhouse, both located in Providence, RI, as well as Hallsmith-Sysco, which services the entire RI/MA area. BizGrader.com also operates HomeGrader.com, a proven tool to maximize the selling potential of homes, already used by dozens of real estate agents in New England.



BizGrader.com’s expansion to the Boston area comes after the company recently doubled their number of employees. Rhode Island entrepreneurs Jerry Hoff and Rick Heffernan founded BizGrader.com in February of 2005, in order to provide businesses with state-of-the-art customer feedback systems, as well as systems that manage customer databases and internet marketing campaigns. Within the last year, the company has had significant growth in the Rhode Island/Southern Massachusetts market.



