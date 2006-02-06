LiteracyNews.com Aims to Promote Literacy Education

Surfside Beach, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/9/2006 -- Brian Konradt, a freelance writer and literacy advocate, announced the launch of LiteracyNews.com (http://www.literacynews.com), a news-based webblog to promote literacy education and literacy development in the U.S. and abroad.



Updated daily, LiteracyNews.com reports on literacy news that affects the workplace and education system; new book releases and educational resources that help improve literacy and reading skills; literacy volunteer opportunities that range from tutoring, donating books, or conducting free workshops; and literacy grant deadlines.



LiteracyNews.com also offers how-to articles on literacy empowerment and reading development; a literacy marketplace that lists current jobs for literacy educators and teachers; an events section that lists literacy events; and a section of writing contests that promote reading, writing and literacy skills.



LiteracyNews.com offers free RSS feeds so that readers can receive daily literacy news and literacy events on their desktops or at their websites. The RSS feeds are available at http://www.LiteracyNews.com



Since 1996, Mr. Konradt has helped thousands of writers to improve their literacy, writing and reading skills. He is founder of FreelanceWriting.com (http://wwww.freelancewriting.com) and BookCatcher.com (http://www.BookCatcher.com). According to Konradt, his main goal in launching LiteracyNews.com is to “empower and inspire literacy leaders and literacy educators to strive harder in helping people improve their literacy skills.”



To read today’s literacy news, visit http://www.LiteracyNews.com



