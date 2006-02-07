Future of Hosting Industry to be Revealed at HostingCon 2006

Aurora, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2006 --As companies and individuals continue to expand their use of hosting services and hosted applications, hosting providers have new opportunities to provide valuable services to their customers. HostingCon 2006 will feature three keynotes that will expose the trends in the hosting industry, what successful hosting providers are doing to succeed, and how the hosting industry fits into mainstream IT.



The opening keynote on Monday, July 17, 2006 at 2:00pm will be delivered by one of the premier communicators in the information technology industry, Thornton May, Executive Director and Dean at the IT Leadership Academy. "Understanding and Connecting with the Future Computational Mainstream" will take attendees inside the minds of mainstream IT leaders to learn their expectations of their strategic partners. Mainstream IT leaders have renewed interest in hosted services and hosting companies no longer sit on the periphery of IT. Mr. May will blueprint what this integrated future will bring.



"Thornton May is a category-defying thinker about all things related to information technology, leadership and communications. He is a brilliant thinker, marvelous communicator, consultant and teacher. He single-handedly shepherds insights into the brains of the country's top CIOs, who collectively owe him an unrepayable debt of gratitude," says Andrew Zolli, in-house Futurist at Popular Science Magazine.



On Tuesday, July 18, 2006 at 10:00am, four CEOs of successful hosting companies will gather for the panel "Lessons from the Trenches - What Works NOW," moderated by technology attorney David Snead. Panelists for this keynote are Ian Andrusyk, President and CEO of FastServers.Net; Lou Honick, CEO of HostMySite.com; Robert Marsh, CEO of EV1Servers; and Jeffrey Stibel, President and CEO of Interland. Learn how to create products customers want from CEOs who have successfully launched new brands, turned companies around and quick started new products. Each panelist will share real world examples of how they beat expectations in the hosting market for 2005, and how they plan to continue to succeed.



The final keynote, "What the Other Analysts Won't Tell You About the Hosting Industry," will be delivered by industry analyst Andrew Schroepfer, President of Tier1 Research. Many analysts realize that the sector is undergoing a transformation, but few are willing to admit it and detail the strategies and steps specific firms are taking to ensure leadership when we come through the tunnel. Most know Mr. Schroepfer has a positive overall outlook for the sector, but to find out why and which segments and companies are best positioned, this is a must see event. Not only will you hear insights to succeed amidst this sea of change, the presentation will detail what tomorrow's landscape might look like unless others challenge some of the new leadership class.



