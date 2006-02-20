IRC – New Non-Surgical Way Of Hemorrhoids Treatment.

Moscow, Russian Federation -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2006 Hemorrhoids represent one of the most common colorectal complaints heard by family physicians. Each year approximately 10.5 million Americans experience hemorrhoidal symptoms. They are the bane of pregnant women, overweight people, and a large percentage of the American population over the age of 30. In fact, hemorrhoids will strike at least 50 percent of the population, according to national statistics. That's a lot of people suffering from this nasty condition.



Although, there are ways that people can prevent the onset of hemorrhoids, or help reduce the pain caused by them, some patients may end up needing surgery. For years, physicians and patients have been awaiting a surgical treatment for hemorrhoids that causes less pain and a shorter recovery period than traditional procedures. Now we have one. It is called Infrared Coagulation Technology (IRC). Traditional surgery is done below this line, causing the patient a lot of pain for a long time after surgery.



Treatment with IRC – a method obtaining it's popularity in treating hemorrhoids. This procedure is performed usually after undergoing a colonoscopy while the patient is sedated. This procedure involves applying infrared light through the anus to compress and seal haemorrhoid veins.



This method is painless, safe, and effective. Before any treatment, a physician will conduct a routine external and internal examination to chart your hemorrhoid disease to determine whether or not you are a candidate for IRC.



Many medical studies find IRC to be the non-surgical hemorrhoid treatment of choice because it is fast, well tolerated by patients, and virtually problem free.



The success of IRC technique depends upon many factors such as the size and duration of the hemorrhoid. The European Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, states that 92 percent of patients reported they were symptom-free following IRC therapy. That