Encompix ERP Manufacturing Software Selected by Progressive Systems

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/9/2006 -- Located in Berea, Kentucky, Progressive Systems has aggressive growth plans. It became clear that running a company on Quickbooks and spreadsheets would not support their growth objectives. Progressive needed an integrated system to support their ETO business and selected Encompix ERP software.



Progressive Systems is an industrial robot integrator of Panasonic, Motoman, and Fanuc robots for robotic arc welding systems, resistance welding and a wide array of material handling robot solutions. Progressive supplies robotic automation systems and services to customers throughout North America in industries such as automotive & truck manufacturing, construction, agricultural, fabricated metals, consumer products, electronic & telecommunications products, and furniture.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), “Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution.”



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



Encompix

http://www.encompix.com

Roger Meloy

rmeloy@encompix.com

513-733-0066

