Softros Systems, Inc. Releases Softros LAN Messenger 3.6 for Windows

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2006 -- Softros Systems, Inc. has announced Softros LAN Messenger 3.6. The serverless, Windows-based (9x/2000/XP) intranet instant messenger provides encrypted one-to-one or one-to-many communications. With version 3.6, users now can be selectively grouped. Broadcast messages can be sent to any combination of defined groups and individuals. Addressees are easily selected with checkboxes from those currently online. Users can choose to send messages with either Enter or the Ctrl-Enter key combination. This release adds conversational-style messaging and properly auto-configures to work with Windows Firewall. A multi-lingual user interface also has been added. English and French are included, with other European languages coming soon.



Softros LAN Messenger works on any TCP/IP LAN or WAN, with or without Internet connectivity. Individual computers automatically discover other computers running Messenger, allowing operation without any central server. However, centralized administration is supported in the base product. Groups of individual computers can easily be set to get their configurations from a single networked file. This facilitates the detailed enabling or disabling of numerous features for security and consistency. Message logging, while by default done to a local file, also can be done to a central server to simplify archiving and provide wider access.



System Requirements:

Windows 95/98/ME/NT4/2000/XP/2003

Pentium/Celeron or AMD processor

2 MB of hard disk space

Network adapter (Ethernet / Wi-Fi, etc.)



Softros Systems, Inc. (http://www.softros.com) specializes in network-based solutions for corporations.



