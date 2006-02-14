Swedish Love Drink; Nexcite Offer’s New Way To Get Motivated This Valentines Day: February 14th, 2006

STOCKHOLM, Sweden -- Swedish beverage manufacture; Nexcite Drinks AB announced today the official United States re-launch, beginning February 14th, 2006 of its Swedish Love Drink: Nexcite™, the sparkling blue effervescent beverage that is an all-natural blend of powerful and proven herbal aphrodisiacs formulated by Michael Wallén of Nexcite Drinks AB. Arriving nationwide just in time for Saint Valentines Day, Nexcite will be the first non alcoholic adult beverage offering consumers a clean tasting and refreshing energizing romantic drink. In addition, Nexcite is a perfect herbal passion tonic mixer for those spirited libations, setting the mood for more intimate moments.



“The cobalt blue aphrodisiac beverage first became popular at Sweden’s Ice Hotel’s Absolut Ice Bar where they would mix it with Absolut vodka, on ice -- or rather in a glass made of ice called the ‘From Sweden with Love’ arctic martini,” says Richard H. Davis, President of Beverage Marketing USA, Inc., “Overnight the Swedish made honeymoon elixir became a world-wide phenomenon, especially among women, as it was touted back then by the international press as the Female Viagra, today this refreshing herbal love fizz is enjoying a smorgasbord of success, beyond the Land of the Midnight Sun.” says Davis.



The pre-launch will start this January by participating in two exhibitions; Kehe Summer selling show on January 12th and the Fancy food show on January the 22nd. Nexcite is the award winning beverage that received the first price in FAB awards in 2005 in London in the category “Packaging and Design” for Non-alcoholic Drinks. The labeling of the bottle was designed by the famous design bureau in Sweden, Amore, and the bottle is designed and produced by the well-known can and bottle manufacturer, Rexam PLC.



“We are absolutely thrilled that American consumers will now have the opportunity to benefit from the ability of Nexcite to significantly enhance their love lives,” said Wallén. “Nexcite is not only an exciting beverage, but its striking cobalt blue package design is now considered an exceptional example of contemporary modern art.” said Wallén.



Another major attribute of Nexicte is its herbal aphrodisiac complex which includes:



* Damiana, South America. For centuries used for its mood enhancing, anti-depressive and libido stimulating properties.

* Guarana, East Asia. Used since ancient times for its positive effects on improving physical ad mental performance.

* Maté, South America. A traditional herb widely used in South America for relaxation, relieving stress and focusing concentration.

* Schizandra, China. An herbal remedy made from a small red fruit grown in China. Known for its ability to energize and vitalize the body.

* Ginseng, East Asia. Used since ancient times for its positive effects on improving physical and mental performance.



For more information on how make everyday feel like Valentines Day, please visit: http://www.nexcite.se



About Nexcite Drinks AB

All over the world, the herbal passion tonic Nexcite is recognized for its innovative approach to naturally vitalizing beverages. When launched in 2001 under the brand Niagara it became an instant success selling over 7 million bottles in a short time.



Following a trademark dispute with Pfizer Corporation, the brand name was changed to Nexcite. Nexcite has since been successfully introduced in many markets – with international consumer demand steadily increasing.



