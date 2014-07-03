Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2014-2018 by Big Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --Infant formula is total or partial replacement for breast milk for infants under the age of one year. The baby foods that are available in the market are prepared to provide nutritional value to babies under the age of 3 years. The report has segmented the market into infant formulas and baby foods. The report forecasts the Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2014-2018.



The report provides detailed information on the growth prospects of the market along with various opportunities. The report is prepared by highly experienced analysts who have high analytical skills. As per the report, rapid urbanization is the key driver for the market. Declining birth rate, especially in the developed nations is a challenge for the growth of the market.



The report covers MEA and APAC regions, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The report would also provide comprehensive information on the key firms that are operational in the market.



Abbott Laboratories

- Danone SA

- Mead Johnson & Co. LLC

- Nestle SA

Other Prominent Vendors

- Ballamy Organics

- Ella’s Kitchen

- Friesland

- H.J. Heinz Co.

- Hero Group

- HIPP

- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

- Manna Foods

- Meiji

- Morinaga

- Nurture Inc.

- Parent’s Choice

- Plum Organics

- Stonyfield Farm Inc.

- Sprout Foods Inc.



