Global Healthcare IT Market 2014-2018 by Big Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --Introduction of IT systems in healthcare market results in high-priced treatments, the cost of which will have to be borne by patients. Despite the cost bump, healthcare providers are willing to invest in the IT systems due to the inherent advantages of storing and effectively using patient information. As compared to the Public sector, firms in the Private sector are investing more in IT systems, and the trend is expected to continue for a few years.



The two major segments in Global Healthcare IT market based on provide are Physicians and Hospitals. The market is further divided into sub-categories, viz. Hardware, Software, and IT Services, and their respective sub-categories.



To Get More Information: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/global-healthcare-it-2014-2018-market



Region-wise, the Global Healthcare IT market is divided into the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions.



The major suppliers of IT systems to the Global Healthcare IT market are Care Fusion Corp., Cerner Corp., Dell Inc., McKesson Corp. and Philips Healthcare. Other prominent suppliers include Cognizant Technology Solution Corp., Epic Systems Corp., NTT Data, Inc., Pulse System, Inc., Siemens AG and United Health Group, Inc.



