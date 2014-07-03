Global Breast Cancer Market 2014-2018 by Big Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --Breast cancer mostly occurs in females constituting for almost 80 percent of the cases. Invasive Ductal Carcinoma-, a sub-type of Ductal carcinoma, is the most common type of breast cancer. According to a report, a substantial 11.9%of global cancer cases have been those of breast cancer, leading to 522,000 casualties. The major restraint for this market is diagnosis of the cancer in its early stage.



Depending on the type of cancerous tissue, breast cancer is classified as Ductal Carcinoma, Lobular Carcinoma, Nipple Cancer and other undifferentiated carcinoma.



For analyzing revenue generation through therapies and treatments, following major types of breast cancer have been considered:



- HER2-negative breast cancer

- HER2-positive breast cancer

- Hormone receptor positive breast cancer

- Hormone receptor negative breast cancer

- Advanced breast cancer

- Early breast cancer

- Operable node positive breast cancer

- Metastatic breast cancer

- Triple Negative Breast Cancer



The regional breast cancer market is segmented into Americas, EMEA and APAC.



The major vendors in global breast cancer market are Astrazeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG and Sanofi-Aventis.



Other prominent vendors include Accord Healthcare, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Hospira Inc., Actavis Inc., Bayer AG, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., DARA BioSciences, Inc., Eisai Inc., Galena Biopharma, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc,., Immunovative Therapies, Ltd., Nektar Therapeutics, Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd., Pierre-Fabre Medicament, ProStrakan Inc., Pt Dexa Medica, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



