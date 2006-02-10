TGI Provides Advanced Decision Support Systems for Food & Beverage Executives

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2006 -- TGI’s ERP system, Enterprise 21, is geared for food and beverage manufacturers with one plant center or multiple manufacturing and distribution centers. The data is available to optimize the supply chain to minimize costs and maximize profits. All applications are inherently integrated in the TGI product suite, so enterprise transparency truly exists. Food and beverage executives are frequently too busy to review detailed reports or analysis; exception reporting and alerts can be established to provide interaction only when needed.



Food and beverage industry executives struggle due to lack of system integration and poor visibility of major business functions. According to Rebecca Gill, Vice-President with Technology Group International (TGI), “Food and Beverage executives do not want to simply manage their business, they want to lead and direct the future of their company. These executives need real-time sophisticated tools to make educated decisions.”



Viewing inventory levels or reviewing current production capacity is a requirement that many ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software systems lack. Gill asserts, “Advanced decision support systems and business planning models using linear programming take the average food and beverage executives’ day to the next level by placing all relevant business data at their fingertips and within their reach whenever they need it.”



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



