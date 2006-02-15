Draft and Play Fantasy Baseball adds new levels for play to its Live Draft game.

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2006 -- CDM Fantasy Sports (http://www.cdmsports.com) today announced new levels of play for its live draft baseball game – 2006 Draft and Play Fantasy Baseball (http://baseball.draftandplay.com/). This fantasy baseball game that features live online drafts is now in its 3rd year.



2006 Draft and Play Fantasy Baseball offers fantasy baseball players the opportunity to compete in a league with nine other players just like them, looking for a great time playing fantasy baseball. New this year are three levels of play for the 10-team leagues: a $25 entry fee to win a $100 cash prize, a $100 entry fee to win a $600 cash prize, and a $300 entry fee to win a $2000 cash prize.



Players can reserve a draft time that fits their schedule, and can select from various scoring options including Rotisserie and point-style scoring. Players can play in NL-only, AL-only or mixed AL/NL leagues. Players draft a team of 22 starters and 6 reserves, and can make weekly changes to their team. One of the highlights of the Draft and Play Fantasy Baseball rules is that no trading among teams is allowed. This eliminates collusion and creates a level playing field for all players.



For more information, take the free tour at http://baseball.draftandplay.com



“We responded to our customers’ requests to add new levels of play this year,” said CDM Fantasy Sports’ Vice President Charlie Wiegert. “This style of game is one of the most popular and fun ways to play fantasy baseball, and the new levels of play offer an increased level of competition for the more serious fantasy baseball players.”



About CDM Fantasy Sports

CDM Fantasy Sports (http://www.cdmsports.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is one of the leading providers of fantasy sports products and services in North America. CDM has operated games since 1992 for some of the most respected names in the national sports media, including USA TODAY, Sports Weekly, The Hockey News, The Golf Channel and The Sporting News, for major Internet entities such as MSNBC, Snap and The Lottery Channel, as well as under the CDM brand. The company currently offers baseball, football, basketball, hockey, golf and auto racing games that can be played via a variety of methods, including phone, mail, email, fax and the Internet. CDM also owns and operates the fantasy news site The Roto Times (http://www.rototimes.com) and the TQ Stats League Manager site (http://www.tqstats.com).



