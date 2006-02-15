DNA is proud to release "True Crime: Harm City Vol 5"

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2006 -- Acclaimed Baltimore-based DJ, DNA, is proud to announce the release of the newest installment of the Harm City Mix tape series, entitled “True Crime: Harm City Vol 5”.



Recognized for the hugely successful “Street Wars” and “R&B Chronicles” collaborations with P-Cutta and his independent "Industry Xposure", “Sex Traxxx“ and “Real Radio” releases, DNA is a widely respected name in the Mix tape DJ circuit. Consistently able to obtain exclusive freestyles and unreleased singles, it’s no wonder his mix tapes are continually named amongst the “most popular” by enthusiasts.



Whereas past Harm City Mix tapes were peppered with Baltimore talent, Vol. 5 is almost exclusively a testament to the versatility of Baltimore’s burgeoning Hip Hop scene. Fans of the “raw and unfiltered” will love this CD. Hosted by Mr. Skinny “Stop Snitchin” Suge, the CD features exclusive commentary, original tracks from the Urban Suspex and Akira the Great as well as new material from C.O.M.P., BossMan, D.O.G., Skarr Akbar, Raheem Davaughn, Joe Budden, Jim Jones, Grafh, Chopper and Don Brody.



The series is fast becoming a coveted promotional opportunity for Mid-Atlantic artists seeking to strengthen their fan base. DNA plans to use the Harm City brand as a vehicle to expose the hip-hop renaissance occurring in the region (MD, DC, VA, NC).



"To be able to introduce the public to new artists has always been one of my goals. Mix tapes are oftentimes the public’s first introduction to a new artist. After years of pushing mix tapes in the streets, it is a great feeling [for me] to be in a position to offer artists from my hometown, as well as other untapped regions, the opportunity for national exposure.” said DNA.



The release of “True Crime: Harm City Vol. 5” is also significant because it will, for the first time, be distributed through the Down Town Locker Room and DTLR retailers.



“The decision to utilize the distribution services of Downtown Locker Room and DTLR was a no brainer" according to DJ DNA. "They’ve creatively woven music and fashion into the layout of their stores and overall marketing scope. We both feel that the product [the Mixtape] is representative of both of our missions.”



As a special offer, the 1st 400 copies of Harm City vol. 5 includes an advance look at DNA’s upcoming DVD Mixtape Magazine “Industry Xposure”. The DVD focuses on the hottest signed and unsigned artists, as well as producers, executives, DJ’s, exotic cars and other topics of interest to urban markets. Features Young Jeezy, Game, Skillz, DJ Premier, Trey Songz, Grafh, Guru, Paul Wall and model Lizz Robins (King Magazine Model/Jet Magazine Beauty Of the Week).



DNA:

For more DNA related information please refer to www.wildchilddna.com



Distinctions: Nominated for Best Mixtape Duo (with P-Cutta at the 8th Annual Justo Mixtape Awards 2004) and named Milestone Media’s Best Mixtape DJ of the Year (2005).



Downtown Locker Room (DTLR):

With locations throughout the Baltimore, Washington DC, North Carolina, Virginia, & Atlanta metropolitan areas, Downtown Locker Room has become the most recognizable retailer of urban apparel, footwear and urban music. For more information related to the DTLR or its parent company, Levtran Enterprises Inc, please refer to www.downtownlockerroom.com.



Note: DNA's bio, pictures and promo copies of “True Crime: Harm City Vol. 5” are available for review upon request. The CD is in stores NOW.





