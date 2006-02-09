New Local Search Offers Twist

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2006 -- In the increasingly popular local search market, a new website (Wuraweb.com), offers smarter results when searching for local service providers.



As the shift from flipping through traditional phone books to finding services online gains popularity, newcomers such as Wuraweb.com offer features not available from phone books or other websites, by adding vital information such as exact pricing, business credentials, and customer-based reviews.



Although their website (http://www.wuraweb.com) currently has a limited number of listings, using the site eliminates the need for visitors to call dozens of businesses, just to ask each the same pricing and qualification questions. It also turns expensive, time-consuming phone queries to profitable customer orders for businesses. This is accomplished simply by displaying the information people look for when comparng for service providers .



It will be interesting to see how Wuraweb.com will grow in this competitive market, and which company will emerge as the market leader.



Also, with the website launch, Wuraweb.com is inviting all business owners, freelancers, and service providers, to add their business to the website free.

