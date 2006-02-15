Learn How to Start a Small Business with StartupNation’s Free, One-Hour Coaching Call

Birmingham, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2006 -- Call-in on February 15th to talk to the Sloan brothers, creators of StartupNation’s “10 Steps to Open for Business”



What:

Want to start and build your dream business, but don't know where to begin? It's as simple as calling in to StartupNation's free, one-hour Coaching Call. Get direct access to entrepreneurial experts Jeff and Rich Sloan, and have the chance to ask questions specific to your startup venture.



Why:

StartupNation’s Coaching Calls are a monthly forum for those who just have an idea – for those who are just starting up – or for those who want to grow their business. Topics address the startup stages outlined in StartupNation's "10 Steps to Open for Business." This is a free, online resource that many entrepreneurs use as an invaluable tool to start a business from scratch.



Who:

The Sloan brothers are authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business,” and help you hang your “Open for Business” sign through monthly, live Coaching Calls. The Sloan brothers are nationally-recognized entrepreneurial experts who have helped thousands of people live the dream of owning their own business.



When:

Wednesday, February 15, 2006 at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST



Call: 1-800-430-0424 (PIN 0424)

International callers (toll): 503-295-8000 then-800-430-0424 (PIN 0424)



Info.:

http://www.StartupNation.com

Click here for full details. Sign up now for a confirmation e-mail and receive login details to the optional online component.



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides business smarts via a nationally-syndicated radio program and through online content, for entrepreneurs who want to start and build their own business. The Sloan brothers are also authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business,” (Doubleday), have been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national cable television.



Contact: Melanie Rembrandt

mrembrandt@public-i.com

248.540.9660 ext. 333