Downer & Company Advises Bridgepoint on Sale of Kaffee Partner Holding GmbH

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2006 -- Downer & Company, LLC, an international investment banking firm specializing in middle-market cross border acquisitions and divestitures, is pleased to announce the sale of Kaffee Partner Holding GmbH, the German coffee service and water dispenser provider, to German private equity firm Odewald & Compagnie. The transaction value was not disclosed.



Bridgepoint Capital, the European private equity house and former owner of Kaffee Partner, held a majority stake in Kaffee Partner since October 2002. Kaffee Partner is currently the leader in the German market for freshly brewed coffee services, providing a full line of products including automatic beverage machines, coffee accessories and fresh water dispensers to small and mid-sized businesses across the country. Backed by Odewald & Compagnie, Kaffee Partner will implement plans for future organic growth as well as geographic expansion within the unsaturated European coffee service market.



Downer & Company served as co-financial advisor to Bridgepoint on this transaction. This is the third divestiture mandate Downer & Company has completed for Bridgepoint in the past year and a half, including the sale of ALcontrol Laboratories to Candover Partners (UK private equity firm) and the sale of Hermes Metal Yudigar to Sagard Private Equity of France.



About Downer & Company

