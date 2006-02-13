Bounce House, Inflatable Slides, Moonwalks, and Interactive Games Manufacturer starts using SuperTex Fabrics for its products

Los Angeles CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2006 -- Jumpions, Inc. (http://www.jumpions.com), a manufacturer of moonwalks, bounce houses, slides and any other inflatable games starts using SuperTex vinyl for its products to guarantee consistency and quality.



The company’s switch to a new fabric is due to a higher quality control measures that took place this month with all Jumpions manufactured units and product longevity. FR (Fire Retardant) vinyl is available through SuperTex Fabrics as well.



“Even though SuperTex costs more than other fabrics we’ve been using, we are starting to use them to give our clients a superior product and quality without raising the prices of our products,” states Vaughn Martin, VP of Sales and Marketing for Jumpions, Inc. “Most manufacturers try to use inexpensive vinyl for their products to avoid high costs, however, they end up spending more money at the end, when products keep coming back for repairs.”



Jumpions is best known for its manufacturing and client customization program. Each customer has a freedom to modify any of the products, within American Society for Testing and Materials standards, to meet their individual needs.



The company’s new 2006 catalog includes 3-in-1, 4-in-1 and 5-in-1 combos, bounces houses of many styles and themes, dry and wet slides, obstacle courses, water, sports and interactive games. Jumpions differs from its competition by quality, design and customer support. Due to new trends in the industry and public demands, the company is always working on new product designs and improving its existing product line.



For more information, visit http://www.jumpions.com or call 323-832-9848.



About Jumpions, Inc.

Jumpions, Inc. specializes in backyard inflatable products for parties. Its philosophy is to provide a great product at a reasonable price. The company’s catalog includes bouncers, slides, inflatable games, water games, obstacle courses and sports. What makes Jumpions different is its unique way of operating and relationships with its clients. The company not only makes inflatable products for its clients but also helps them to market and promote their business. Jumpions catalog is available at http://www.jumpions.com or can be obtained by calling 888-953-1333 or 323-832-9848.



