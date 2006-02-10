Enterprise 21 ERP Software System: Business Management Software for Manufacturing and Distribution

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2006 -- According to Rebecca Gill, Vice-President with TGI, Ltd., “In the last decade, a number of management philosophies have been developed in an attempt to define what companies must do to compete in the new global economy. Organizations have shifted from using separate applications modules such as inventory control or purchasing and are now placing significant emphasis on the use of enterprise-wide information solutions such as that of ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software systems. The impact involves much more than the ability to have fully integrated systems and data visibility.”



The true result is the ability to maximize the usage of operational processing and data flow to provide Total Quality Management. In conjunction with the implementation of new ERP systems, organizations are embracing best practices, benchmarking, and business processes reengineering to improve every aspect of product quality and customer service. Organizations have rediscovered the basics, realizing that the most effective strategy is to deliver high quality products and exceptional customer support.



Gill asserts, “Enterprise 21’s ERP solution, is the next generation in manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and accounting solutions. It was developed by TGI in response to the need for sophisticated information systems to support an ever changing business environment. The ERP system incorporates Total Quality Management philosophies to enable organizations to better serve their customers through superior manufacturing and distribution functionality and fully integrated customer relationship management (CRM).



Enterprise 21 provides a solution for organizations who recognize that for software to fulfill its role as a strategic enabler it must be capable of changing as rapidly as the business environment while, at the same time, providing superior core functionality to preclude the need to overly customize. Enterprise 21 provides a robust ERP software that is flexible enough to manage small to medium size businesses in a number of vertical markets.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



