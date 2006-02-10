Delta Technologies Beta-tests New Encompix ERP Software Version

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2006 -- The highlights of version 9.30 include three new standard modules. They are Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to integrate prospect visibility and tracking through customer orders and service, a new Nonconforming Materials (NCM) module to integrate quality tracking through purchasing, shop floor and inventory and a new Engineering Bill of Materials (E-BOM) to provide item revision control, a BOM import and BOM posting to jobs. These new modules are included in the standard product for no additional charge.



Version 9.30 was released on December 1, 2005. Encompix customers Automatic Systems, Inc., and Delta Technologies were involved in the beta testing.



In addition, there are significant changes to many other areas of the system including enhanced Job Costing, Contribution Reporting, and Manufacturing Part processing and Serial Traceability. Some newer features include Alternate Item overrides, Project Reserved Inventory and Long Lead Item (LLI) processing. The new Automated Clearing House (ACH) functionality processes direct payments between banks in the United States. The user-interface has been updated with a more modern look and feel and the system provides a mechanism for adding custom programs and external files onto the Encompix menu.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), “Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution.”



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



