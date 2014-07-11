Global Breast Cancer Market 2014-2018

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2014 --Breast cancer is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of cancerous cells in the breast tissue. It occurs in both males and females; however, male breast cancer is rare. Histologically, breast cancer can be classified into ductal carcinoma, lobular carcinoma, nipple cancer and other undifferentiated carcinoma. Ductal carcinoma is the form of breast cancer which starts in the lining of the milk ducts while lobular carcinoma begins in the milk glands of the breast. When breast cancer spreads from the site of origin to surrounding tissue, it is known as invasive breast cancer. Invasive ductal carcinoma is the most common subtype accounting for 70 to 80 percent of all the breast cases. In women, breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer. GLOBOCAN reported that in the year 2012, breast cancer accounted for 11.9 percent of the total cancer cases and lead to 5,22,000 deaths worldwide.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Breast Cancer market will grow at a CAGR of 11.61 percent over the period 2014-2018.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Breast Cancer market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the sale of drugs used for the management of breast cancers including but not limited to:



- HER2-negative breast cancer

- HER2-positive breast cancer

- Hormone receptor positive breast cancer

- Hormone receptor negative breast cancer

- Advanced breast cancer

- Early breast cancer



- Operable node positive breast cancer

- Metastatic breast cancer

- Triple Negative Breast Cancer



The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors in the Global Breast Cancer market. In addition, it discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Breast Cancer Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Breast Cancer market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Market Driver

- Increase in Breast Cancer Population.

Key Market Challenge

- Poor Diagnosis and Screening.

Key Market Trend

- Increase in Awareness.

