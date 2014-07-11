Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2014 --The washing machine has become a necessity in the daily lives of the people. Its demand has been increasing in India due to increasing availability of new innovative models in the market and increasing PPP of the Indian middle class families. It is no longer a luxury product but a utilitarian product. The market is flooded with numerous leading electronics brands presenting a huge variety of models to choose from. It is available from a normal large-sized look to more portable and stylish look such as top loading, front loading, fully automatic, and semi-automatic. New innovative washing machines include Bluetooth technology and a messaging feature through which it can receive recommendations and control settings even when the user is away from home.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Washing Machine market in India will grow at a CAGR of 17.02 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Washing Machine market in India for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size and vendor share, it considers the revenue generated from the following segments: Automatic Washing Machines and Semi-automatic Washing Machines



TechNavio's report, the Washing Machine Market in India 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers India; it also covers the Washing Machine market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- India



Key Vendors

- LG Electronics Inc.

- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

- Videocon Industries Ltd.

- Whirlpool Corp.



Key Market Challenge



- Government Regulations and Standards.

Key Market Trend

- Growing Middle Class Population.

