VISIBILITY.net offers Multi-Tax Regimen for ETO Manufacturers

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2006 -- Multi-Tax Regimen: VISIBILITY.net natively supports American, Canadian, EU and other tax regimes that you may wish to define. It lets you decide which tax regimen should be applied to each customer or vendor. Use of the Microsoft technology platform also makes it possible for your VISIBILITY.net system to automatically connect over the Internet, via XML Web services, with an on-line tax service. This means that complex tax calculations can, should you desire, be outsourced to a tax service transparently to the user, for example during invoice creation.



Multi-Language: VISIBILITY.net holds all screen labels and text messages as data records in its database. This means that VISIBILITY is capable of supporting as many different language translations as required. It also allows the user to change the labels that are used for fields, to suit their own corporate terminology. VISIBILITY.net Multi-Language design means that a single application allows each user within an organization to select to select their working language.



Multi-Entity Support is also available with VISIBILITY.net and offers:



• Unlimited Breadth and Depth of Organization

• Optional Centralization of any Business Component

• Inter-Entity Trading

• User-Specific Interface Language

• Multiple Tax Regimens

• Optional Web Service Tax Connectivity

• Tax Regimen per Trading Partner



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



