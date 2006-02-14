PRONTO-Xi ERP CEO Michael Panosh: Hino Motors Sales Canada, Ltd.

Eden Prairie, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2006 -- Axel Breuer, Vice President Finance and Administration of Mississauga, Ontario-based Hino Motor Sales Canada Ltd., announced the selection of PRONTO-Xi as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software for Hino’s Canadian operation. This purchase is part of Hino Canada’s plans to strengthen its North American operations by enhancing customer service and responsiveness. Hino Motors Sales Canada is a Toyota Group company.



Michael Panosh, CEO of Pronto North America notes that Hino is joining a select group of customers. “We operate successfully as a boutique ERP provider by putting our focus on delivering a high degree of value and personal attention to customers. Rather than trying to build market share for the sole purpose of bragging rights, we are in it to do it the best by our customers.”



According to Mr. Breuer, “Pronto North America clearly articulated their knowledge of industry issues and demonstrated how PRONTO-Xi’s capabilities would address them. Their enthusiasm and skill were instrumental in convincing Hino that Pronto is a serious contender in this space.” Hino has purchased a full range of PRONTO-Xi modules and plan an immediate implementation.



Pronto North America is a focused provider of PRONTO-Xi, a fully-integrated, software application for mid-market Manufacturing and Distribution companies. Used by over 1,200 customers worldwide, including divisions of Tyco, OfficeMax and Hitachi as well as The Parksite Group, Home Run Inn and Collicutt Energy Services, PRONTO-Xi incorporates thirty years of demonstrated functionality. Pronto North America’s team of industry specialists utilizes proven implementation methodologies, PIM™ and PEER™, to deliver low risk, cost-effective implementations. Pronto North America offers a strong base from which to achieve an accelerated return on an ERP investment.



