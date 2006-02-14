TheUltimateBillboard.com: A New Community And New Marketplace Online For Business Owners Creating Internet Fusion

DENVER, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2006 -- TheUltimateBilboard.com is a recourse that consists of visual topic-specific tab pages that allow for business to network with consumers (online marketing) and consumers to network with each other (forums, blogs) to create online fusion.



TheUltimateBillboard.com will provide a place to network, word of mouth advertising, ad space that is affordable to everyone, free resume and CV posting, one dollar a day job postings, dedicated search results for 24 dollars a month, and if a business does not have a website, they will allow customizing an info page. The logo is linked to the info page, giving small business owners a world wide presence.



TheUltimateBillboard.com advertising solution offers business who typically can not afford traditional media, or internet advertising a chance to compete. IAB President and CEO Greg Stuart stated, "More and more marketers have embraced interactive as an essential medium to reach and engage their consumers in more immersive brand experiences. Interactive and internet advertising continues to prove itself as the most cost effective medium in driving sales and changing consumer attitudes."



"The soul never thinks without a picture." - Aristotle



For further information, contact Chris Miller at 303.722.2327 or via email at chris@theultimatebillboard.com.



