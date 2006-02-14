4Flix.Net offers FREE romantic videos just in time for Valentine's Day

Springfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2006 -- 4Flix.Net has announced that hundreds of DRM-Free movies, animations and television shows are available online at http://www.4Flix.Net for immediate downloading onto personal computers and the new video iPod.



A selection of Romantic comedy titles are available at no cost this month, allowing consumers to freely add romantic Valentine content to their new video iPods while sampling the high quality of 4Flix.Net's advanced video encoding. Visitors may also subscribe to a free Video Podcast featuring romantic videos throughout the month of February. Prices for the remaining catalog of available works match the iTunes Music Store's introductory pricing of just $1.99 each. Gift certificates are available as well, allowing thoughtful Valentine purchasers to add value to new iPods purchased as presents for friends and loved ones, without the hassles of Digital Rights Management (DRM) limitations.



Digital Rights Management, or DRM, refers to restrictions on the ability of purchasers to make copies of digital media files once they have bought them. All of the video available from 4Flix.Net is DRM-free, allowing consumers to freely and easily copy them from their computers to any other playback unit, including portable players, other computers, CD-Rs or DVD-Rs owned by the original purchaser.



4Flix.Net visitors have instant access to hundreds of movie and TV show selections, all priced at $1.99 or less. Customers may immediately download their purchases to their computers and then move the files freely between viewing devices, including portable media players such as Apple's upcoming 6th Generation video iPod and living room-based media centers including Intel’s new VIIV digital entertainment platform, providing unlimited viewing options for family enjoyment. The service is currently available for broadband subscribers worldwide at http://www.4Flix.Net/



Launched in November 2005, 4Flix.Net has been featured on BoingBoing.Net and dozens of other websites across the internet. The site has served up video downloads to nearly 30,000 visitors from 80+ countries worldwide since launch, allowing consumers to sample the sites’ high-quality, multi-pass encoded AVC/H.264 media while loading up their new video iPods. This advanced video compression codec allows for high resolution at lower bitrates, which enables smaller filesizes with superior quality. Besides the video iPod, the DRM-free media files are cross-platform and play on any Mac or PC with Apple’s free Quicktime 7 installed.



A selection of shorter titles are available for download at no cost, and visitors can also subscribe to a free Video Podcast featuring regularly updated short films. The 4Flix.Net Video Podcast is also accessible directly from Apple's iTunes Music Store by searching in Podcasts for "4Flix.Net”.



