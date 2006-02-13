gomembers is a Solution Provider for Microsoft’s Dynamic Great Plains® software

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2006 -- gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) is now an authorized Solution Provider for Microsoft’s Dynamic Great Plains®. This financial management solution is a perfect complement to gomembers’ Q™ and meetingtrak™.



Microsoft Dynamics GP® (formerly Microsoft Business Solutions–Great Plains) is a comprehensive business-management solution built on the highly scalable and affordable platform of Microsoft technologies. It offers a cost-effective solution for managing and integrating finances, e-commerce, supply chain, manufacturing, project accounting, field service, customer relationships, and human resources. It's easy to deploy and configure. In addition, with its modular approach, you can license only the functions you currently need, with the option of adding users and additional capabilities in the future.



"As a Microsoft Business Solutions partner, gomembers has the consulting, technical, and training resources necessary to meet the needs of our customers," said Jay Barrett, gomembers’ Vice President of Operations. "Offering Microsoft’s Dynamic GP solution will allow us to provide organizations with a complete solution for their management needs, whether it be members, meetings, or financial."



Q™ is an integrated enterprise class software solution built on Microsoft .NET technology. Among other advantages, the Microsoft .NET platform allows for easy integration of data and business processes across disparate systems. It provides an open, scalable platform with excellent performance, lower cost and easy deployment that allows non-profits and associations to manage member relationships, Internet transactions and communications. Q's leading edge solutions provide large organizations the security and flexibility to meet unique business needs and increase the potential for revenue.



meetingtrak™ offers point solutions for meeting, member, fundraising, and education management. meetingtrak™ is a registration system widely embraced by association, corporate, education, independent, and travel management planners. etrak™ allows full online registration and payment by members and attendees. Real-time registration eliminates redundant manual data entry. cetrak™ is a new module for the industry-leading meetingtrak/ce and etrak. It is designed to provide the opportunity to sell online educational classes, tests and award certificates of completion. membertrak™ includes multi-faceted dues billing, subscriptions, committees, and order entry.



Contact your Sales representative today to find out how you can purchase Dynamic GP. For information on Dynamic GP, please visit Microsoft’s website at: http://www.microsoft.com/dynamics/gp/default.mspx. For more information on gomembers' Solutions, please visit the Solutions section of our website: www.gomembers.com/.



For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact gomembers via email at: gomembers-inc@gomembers.com or by phone at (571) 262-5171.



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. meetingtrak™ is the industry leader for meeting and event planners. It is truly the planner’s choice for the complete handling of the myriad of details associated with meeting, event, membership, and continuing education programs. goSeries is a family of "On-Demand Software” for fundraising, online meetings and registration, online surveys, online communication, and online membership management. There is no software to purchase and maintain.



About Microsoft

Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.



