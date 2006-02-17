Hip Hop Congress Plans Progressive 2006

San Jose, California -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2006 -- After a large increase in action in 2005, including the election of Shamako Noble as President, Hip Hop Congress is gearing up for tremendous 2006. This year, Hip Hop Congress will be active on many fronts in the world of education, cultural development, civic action and community service.



Things to look forward to in 2006 are:



- An increase in the already 28 recognized chapters across the country

- An incredible National Conference in Boulder, Colorado, June 15-18th featuring workshops, performances, speakers, and more

- A reformed and more cohesive tiered artist program that strives to increase the exposure and resources for Hip Hop Congress member artists.

- A strengthening of partnerships with other Hip Hop organizations, such as Hip Hop Association, Rock-A-Mole, Hip Hop Political Convention and the Hip Hop Caucus

- A continued progressive survey into the companionship of education and hip hop culture

- An increase of work and focus on at risk youth in areas like Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Chicago and St. Louis

- The support of such notable Hip Hop Congress artists as The Procussions, Rahman Jamaal, Dlabrie, Reali the Mann, The Jacka, Aloe Blacc and so many more

- The Minnesota Hip Hop Summit from February 16th-18th at Concordia college featuring M-1 from Dead Prez, HBO Def Poetry's Amir Sulaiman, and many more

- Mindgames, a 32 man emcee battle in Oakland, Ca as a fundraiser for HHC

- Continued work in the fields of artists development, student leadership, service learning, , mentorship and events



These items and more put Hip Hop Congress on the forefront of hip hop grassroots leadership. We wish to spread the knowledge and resources we have with anyone down for the cause. In addition, Hip Hop Congress is a 501©3 organization that welcomes community investment in the form of time, energy, resources or donations. We welcome partnerships in many forms. All donations are tax deductible. For more information please contact PR Chair Aaron Berkowitz at Berkowitz@hiphopcongress.com



Hip Hop Congress (HHC) is an International Grassroots Network that educates, empowers, and unites individuals. We preserve and evolve Hip Hop by inspiring social action and cultural creativity within the community

