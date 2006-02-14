RSS and ATOM Posts Now Tracked Across Multiple Machines and Feed Readers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2006 -- Reading RSS and ATOM feeds on more than one machine can be a challenge. For example, if someone reads posts on their feed reader at work and then heads home to read some more in the evening, how does one remember which posts have already been read?



Feedlinx (http://www.feedlinx.com), a new service for readers of web feeds, tracks the "read" status of RSS and ATOM posts across multiple machines and feed readers. The service is available immediately and open to everyone.



"I'm an avid reader of feeds," stated Shannon Whitley, creator of the Feedlinx service, "but I read posts at home and at work. I was having a problem remembering which posts I'd already seen. I'd either miss important posts or read the same post again, experiencing what I call déjà-post. Feedlinx tracks my posts for me so I can instantly see if I've already read a post, no matter which machine or feed reader I'm using. I'm the first Feedlinx user, and I love it. I hope other people will find it useful as well."



Feedlinx is a free service, available at http://www.feedlinx.com.

