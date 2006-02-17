Demystifying SEO: The Accent News Group Shares Practical Tips for Improving Website Rankings

Augusta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2006 -- The ranking strategies of search engines are notoriously mysterious and constantly evolving. In “Search Engine Optimization” (available at http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com), technical writer Tom Lamm describes how Google and other search engines “think” and offers some basic tips for avoiding SEO pitfalls. Among his recommendations: create quality website content and make sure title, header and description tags accurately reflect that content; build quality inbound links and avoid “link farms”; and write HTML code to recognized (W3C) standards.



“There are a lot of myths and misunderstandings surrounding SEO work,” noted Lamm, owner of Osage Enterprises (http://www.osageinc.com), a virtual firm specializing in website design, custom Web programming and search engine optimization. “Sadly, many disreputable firms take advantage of them.”



Marketing is the focus of Accent’s entire February 2006 edition. Readers will also find articles on:



• Generating buzz on your business

• Using creative marketing to grow your company

• Developing a brand identity: making your business stand out

• Common marketing mistakes you don’t want to make



Readers may view the current issue at http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com, as well as review previous editions. They may also subscribe to Accent so the next issue arrives directly in their inboxes.



In March the Accent news team will explore communications. Articles will cover such topics as e-mail etiquette, VoIP, broadband wireless and online message boards for virtual professionals.



Started in summer 2005, Accent delivers information, resources and solutions that enable virtual professionals and small business owners to excel in today’s marketplace. The e-zine was developed by the Accent News Group, a network of virtual entrepreneurs that volunteers its expertise to help other business owners succeed. Because members want to be an independent, informed voice for small business, the Accent News Group is not affiliated with any company or organization.



Current members of the Accent news team are



Editor: Evalyn (Evy) Williams, Brochures by Design.com (http://www.BrochuresByDesign.com)

Assistant Editor: Dawn Mills Fowler, Your Home Office (http://www.virtual-assistant.us/)

Technical Writer: Tom Lamm, Osage Enterprises (http://www.osageinc.com)

Writer: Ramona Goutiere, Goutiere Professional Business Services (http://www.GetGPBS.com)

Writer: Lori Davis, Davis Virtual Assistants (http://www.DavisVA.com)



Their specialties include professional writing, desktop publishing, Internet marketing, website development and administration, cross cultural training, international security, administrative support services and nonprofit management.



