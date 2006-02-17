nGenuity Solutions Gives Complimentary Web Software to Qualified Small Businesses

Westmorland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2006 -- nGenuity Solutions announced today that it will give away free licensed copies of their flagship product, Easy Website Builder to qualified businesses.



Any individual or entity meeting the Small Business Association’s definition of a small business will receive a free copy of the content management software as part of a complete website building package from now until tax day, April 15th, 2006.



“Small businesses face a catch-22 when it comes to internet presence,” says company president James O’Kelly. “An amateur looking website often hinders the growth of a small business – but until the business grows the company usually can’t afford a great looking website. Our goal is to help small businesses get off to the right start at the lowest cost.”



Each member of the company was asked to scour the internet to seek out the details and prices of every website building package they could find on the internet. “When all of the lists were in,” says company Vice President Christine Harrell, “we compiled the most feature rich package of any of the packages we found, and then priced it below all of the rest.”



The free website building software offered affords the site owner the freedom to edit the site’s content online with no FTP transferring and no HTML knowledge. “It wouldn’t make sense to offer a low cost way for businesses to get their sites up and running if they needed to pay a high priced programmer every time they needed a change made,” says Harrell. “Now business owners don’t have to choose between having an outdated site or shelling out big bucks for a programmer.”



nGenuity Solutions is a developer of content management web tools for small business and an avid advocate for entrepreneurship and small business advancement. The company’s goal is to help 1000 small businesses to achieve their goal of a professional website between now and April 15th.

