Thepocketpartner.com announces ordinary citizens embracing emergency reference originally created for law enforcement.

When tens of thousands of street cops, first responders, military and government employees need critical information, they turn to the little red Pocket Partner emergency reference book. The brainchild of former small town police chief Dennis Evers, the 1056 page pocket reference contains up-to-date protocols for dealing with terrorist threats, Biological, Chemical and Radiological weapons, Anthrax incidents, medical emergencies, suicide bombers, natural disasters, hazardous materials and hundreds of other life threatening situations that Americans could be exposed to.



However, with a renewed wave of terrorist threats and recent natural and man-made disasters still fresh in peoples minds, the Pocket Partner is finding a large group of new devotees - ordinary citizens. The reason is simple according to Evers. “During any type of major incident, emergency services becomes stretched beyond their capabilities and response may take hours if not days. Many Americans are finally realizing that their very survival could depend on their level of preparedness and their access to critical life saving information. In response to recent events we’ve added emergency planning and preparedness checklists to make it the only book like it.”



According to Evers, concerned citizens aren’t the only ones taking interest in the best seller.



“Books are being purchased by numerous large international corporations, airlines, oil companies, small businesses, travelers, even missionaries. I’ve talked with individuals that were buying them for family members. The common denominator for the purchase of the book seems simple - anyone concerned about the current state of affairs”.



Available at http://www.thepocketpartner.com, the 4th edition Pocket Partner also has thousands of phone numbers including insurance fraud, stolen credit card, poison control and other hard to find numbers, over 2000 street drug names, their effect and ID, gun laws, airline carry on regulations and thousand of other useful bits of information for daily use as well.