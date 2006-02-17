Universal Guardian Sells 700 Cobra StunLights™ to Mexico for Law Enforcement Market

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2006 -- UNIVERSAL GUARDIAN HOLDINGS, INC. (OTC BB: UGHO), an emerging global leader in non-lethal protection products, integrated transportation and global supply chain security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, announced today that Universal Guardian’s Shield Defense subsidiary has sold 700 Cobra StunLights™ to its Mexican distributor.



“We purchased 700 Cobra StunLights™ to support initial market demand from several federal, state and local law enforcement agencies across Mexico” stated Miguel Botello, Managing Director. “Our presentation of the Cobra StunLight™ at the Las Americas Security Show in Mexico City this week has generated widespread demand for the product throughout Mexico as well as from several Central American countries,” added Mr. Botello.



“We are receiving an increasing flow of demand for the Cobra StunLight™ from law enforcement, military, professional security companies and distributors throughout Latin America,” stated Michael Skellern, Universal’s CEO. “The sale fulfills an order that had been placed for the Cobra StunLight™ by our Mexican distributor, VICGA, SA of Monterrey, Mexico and will begin seeding the market for our company’s products,” added Skellern.



About Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.

Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems, and services designed to mitigate terrorist and security threats worldwide. Universal Guardian Global Security Group comprises everything from strategic and tactical security services, business risk solutions, integrated and interoperable security systems, to non-lethal defense products. Universal Guardian companies features a wide variety of security applications for transportation and global supply chain security, maritime security and critical infrastructure protection for government and multi-national businesses on every continent. www.UniversalGuardian.com



About Shield Defense International

Shield Defense International (SDI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., designs and produces non-lethal weapons and systems that provide law enforcement, military, professional security and consumers with multiple use-of-force options to address appropriate threat conditions in today’s growing global security and terrorist environments. www.ShieldDefense.com



Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.'s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. These risks factors include potential customer interest in the sale and production of Cobra StunLight™ and Riot Defender™ and their accessories.



Further information is available on the Company's website: http://www.UniversalGuardian.com

